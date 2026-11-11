CMs extend Bhai Dooj greetings, pray for happiness and prosperity

New Delhi: Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra on Wednesday extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing happiness, prosperity and well-being for all.

They also offered prayers to Maa Yamuna, expressing hope that the festival would strengthen bonds of love, affection and trust among family members and bring peace and prosperity into everyone’s lives.

Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone on Bhaiya Dooj, the sacred festival symbolising the affection, devotion and closeness between brothers and sisters. We pray to Maa Yamuna that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and well-being into everyone’s lives, and that love and trust grow even stronger within families.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Wishing everyone a heartfelt and joyous Bhaubeej! May the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters continue to flourish with love, affection, and togetherness.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended heartfelt greetings and said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the sacred festival of Bhai Dooj, a symbol of the unbreakable love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters. The bond between a brother and sister is one of the most precious relationships in life, rooted in love, a sense of belonging, mutual trust and unwavering devotion to one another. May this sacred festival of Bhai Dooj bring happiness and prosperity into all your lives.”

Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on Wednesday marking the final day of the five-day Diwali festivities. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej and Yama Dwitiya, the festival celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

On this auspicious occasion, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti and pray for their long life, good health and prosperity. The most important part of the celebration is performing the tilak ceremony during the auspicious Aparahna Kaal. However, puja timings vary across cities due to differences in local sunrise and sunset timings.