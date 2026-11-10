Expired Cake Bases Worth 60 Kg Seized During TG Safe Raid at Bakingo in Madhapur



Hyderabad: Food safety officials have intensified surprise inspections at popular bakeries across Hyderabad to ensure compliance with food safety standards. In a recent inspection, the Telangana Food Safety Task Force (TG Safe) uncovered serious violations at Bakingo, a well-known bakery unit in Madhapur.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found nearly 60 kg of expired cake bases stored at the premises. The products were allegedly kept for use in preparing cakes for consumers despite having crossed their expiry dates. The officials immediately seized the expired stock and initiated action over the alleged violations.

The incident has once again raised concerns about food safety practices at commercial bakeries. Authorities have warned that inspections will continue across the city and that establishments violating food safety regulations will face legal action.

Similar concerns were raised during earlier TG Safe inspections in Hyderabad, when officials detected expired food products, unhygienic storage conditions and improperly labelled items at various food establishments. Such incidents highlight the need for stricter monitoring of food preparation and storage facilities.

In an earlier food safety inspection, TG SAFE officials found several violations at TipsyTopsy Bakers in Dilsukhnagar. The inspection revealed fungus-infected cauliflower stored in a refrigerator and an expired jeera biscuit packet. Rose cookies and a vinegar bottle were also found without manufacturing or expiry dates. Officials additionally noticed overflowing dustbins and the absence of proper pest-control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers. The contaminated and expired products were discarded.