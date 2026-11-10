‘I am freedom fighter’s son’: Kerala Minister on Vande Mataram row

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K. Muraleedharan on Tuesday defended his decision to sit down during the rendition of Vande Mataram at a public function in Kasaragod, saying that nobody needed to teach him patriotism as he was the son of a freedom fighter.

The Minister’s response came a day after he attracted criticism for sitting down while Vande Mataram was being sung at the inauguration of a laboratory at the Mooliyar Family Health Centre in Kasaragod on Monday.

Explaining his position, Muraleedharan said the state government’s official protocol made it compulsory for everyone to stand during the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

He maintained that he had not violated any such protocol.

“No one needs to teach me patriotism. I am the son of a freedom fighter,” he said, hitting back at those who questioned his conduct.

The incident took place when Vande Mataram was being rendered at the function.

The song continued beyond its first two stanzas.

However, the Minister returned to his seat before the rendition was completed.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and MLA Kallatra Mahin, who were also seated on the dais, followed suit.

The three remained seated while the song continued.

However, MLA K. Neelakandan and District Congress Committee (DCC) president P.K. Faisal remained standing until the entire rendition was over.

The contrasting response of the public representatives on the dais soon became a talking point, with the Minister facing criticism for not standing until the song was completed.

The episode has also brought attention to the distinction between the National Anthem and the National Song. While Jana Gana Mana is the National Anthem, Vande Mataram is India’s National Song.

The Minister has sought to counter the criticism by invoking his family background and his father’s association with the freedom struggle.

He has maintained that patriotism cannot be judged by the incident at the function.

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