Kia Car Overturns Multiple Times On PVNR Expressway, Driver Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area after a Kia car lost control and overturned multiple times near Pillar No. 170.

The vehicle was completely mangled in the crash, while the driver sustained serious injuries. Despite the severity of the accident, the driver survived.

The overturned car came to rest across the road, disrupting traffic and triggering a massive traffic jam on the expressway. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as vehicles piled up following the incident.

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Rajendranagar traffic police rushed to the spot and worked to remove the wreckage from the road. After considerable effort, they cleared the damaged vehicle and restored normal traffic flow.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.