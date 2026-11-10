Hyderabad

Kia Car Overturns Multiple Times On PVNR Expressway, Driver Seriously Injured

A major road accident occurred on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area after a Kia car lost control and overturned multiple times near Pillar No. 170.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 November 2026 - 16:01
Kia Car Overturns Multiple Times On PVNR Expressway, Driver Seriously Injured
Kia Car Overturns Multiple Times On PVNR Expressway, Driver Seriously Injured

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred on the PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area after a Kia car lost control and overturned multiple times near Pillar No. 170.

The vehicle was completely mangled in the crash, while the driver sustained serious injuries. Despite the severity of the accident, the driver survived.

The overturned car came to rest across the road, disrupting traffic and triggering a massive traffic jam on the expressway. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as vehicles piled up following the incident.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Rajendranagar traffic police rushed to the spot and worked to remove the wreckage from the road. After considerable effort, they cleared the damaged vehicle and restored normal traffic flow.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi10 November 2026 - 16:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link