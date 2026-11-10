Woman, Lover Arrested for Allegedly Poisoning Class 10 Student to Death in Telangana

Khammam: In a shocking incident in Telangana, a woman and her alleged lover have been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old Class 10 student by mixing weedkiller into a soft drink after he reportedly discovered their relationship and threatened to reveal it to their families.

The deceased was identified as Jillella Ravi, a resident of the region. The accused woman, Aparna, had reportedly separated from her husband and was living at her grandmother’s house in Chinnakoru Konda village in Kothagudem district.

According to police, Aparna was allegedly involved in a relationship with Ajay, a young man from the same village. Ravi, who reportedly witnessed the two together, threatened to inform their family members about the relationship.

Fearing that their relationship would be exposed, the accused allegedly conspired to eliminate the teenager. On the 24th of last month, they reportedly took Ravi to a place outside the village and gave him a soft drink mixed with weedkiller.

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Ravi’s health began deteriorating after consuming the drink. The accused allegedly became frightened as his condition worsened and subsequently revealed what had happened.

On the 25th, Ravi’s family members rushed him to Khammam Government Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical care, his condition continued to deteriorate and he eventually succumbed.

Following an investigation, police arrested Aparna and Ajay in connection with the murder and produced them before a court. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with the death of the 15-year-old student triggering widespread concern over the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.