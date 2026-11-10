Centre Returns Sammakka Sagar Project DPR Over Missing Details, Telangana Faces Fresh Irrigation Setback

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has reportedly returned the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Sammakka Sagar project, citing incomplete information and missing technical details, raising fresh concerns over the progress of irrigation projects in Telangana.

According to reports, the Centre pointed out that the DPR did not clearly specify the extent of agricultural land that would receive irrigation water under the project. It also identified deficiencies in other details submitted by the Telangana government and sought the necessary information before proceeding with the approval process.

The Centre has reportedly made it clear that full clearance for the project would require a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, considering the project’s submergence-related implications.

The Sammakka Sagar project was taken up by the previous government with an estimated investment of ₹9,257 crore. It was designed to provide irrigation water to the combined districts of Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal, benefiting agricultural communities across the region.

The issue of submergence areas and the demands raised by Chhattisgarh have also emerged as major hurdles. Critics have alleged that the present Congress government has failed to resolve these concerns despite having sufficient time, delaying the project’s progress.

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Experts and political critics have questioned the government’s handling of the irrigation project, alleging that Telangana’s interests are being neglected while Andhra Pradesh is receiving greater attention. However, these allegations have not been independently established.

The return of the DPR has once again brought the Sammakka Sagar project into focus, with questions being raised over the preparation of project documents, inter-state coordination and the steps required to secure statutory clearances.

The Telangana government will need to address the technical deficiencies, provide the missing information and resolve the concerns raised by Chhattisgarh to move the project forward.