Sobhita Dhulipala shares Diwali special pic with Naga Chaitanya, FIL Nagaarjun and Akkineni family

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations with husband Naga Chaitanya and the Akkineni family.

The actress shared a series of pictures from the festive gathering on social media. In one of the pictures, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are seen posing with the extended members of the Akkineni family and their friends.

Also seen in the frame is veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, along with other family members and guests. Sobhita also shared many glimpses of the celebrations at home. In one picture, she is seen sitting beside a beautifully decorated floral arrangement, holding a candle as she poses. Another photograph captures her lighting diyas placed around a large and vibrant rangoli.

The actress also gave a closer look at the festive decor with marigold flowers, candles and traditional lamps. The actress also shared a picture of a bowl of noodles, offering a glimpse of the Diwali spread.

In another fun moment, Sobhita shared a picture of a box of sparklers featuring her own picture on the packaging. She cheekily wrote over the image, “Another Diwali Another slay.”

For the celebrations, Sobhita opted for an elegant black traditional outfit featuring intricate embroidery and gold detailing. Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Sobhita wrote, “Deepavali greetings to all,” accompanied by heart and diya emojis.

Talking about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, the couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, in the presence of close family and friends. The couple had reportedly been dating since 2022.

Before his marriage to Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage.