Sai Pallavi: Director Rajkumar Periasamy believed in my police role in ‘Om’ more than me!

Chennai: Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays an IPS officer in the Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer ‘OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood’, says that the film’s director Rajkumar Periasamy had believed in her police role more than her.

Participating in a grand audio launch event of the film, which was held at the Sairam Engineering College on Friday, Sai Pallavi said, “Rajkumar sir is amazing. I told him in the previous film that I want to be a part of his next film. Thundu potu vechen (I had booked a place). But he really made it for me. He believed in my police role more than me. Thanks to all those who worked on the stunt sequences, it was a great experience. Rajkumar sir has written the character with lots of layers. He is every actress’s dream director, the way he writes his women characters rocks.”

The actress also recalled how her character was addressed as ‘Mammootty’ all through her previous film ‘Amaran’ and how she had now ended up acting with the Malayalam superstar.

She said,”Pona padathula Mammootty Mammootty nu solli ippo Mammootty sir kooda. I don’t know if I manifested it.”

Producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios said, ““Every film we have made under the RTake banner has had a special connection with Chennai, and with OM, we are taking that association to an even bigger scale. This is undoubtedly our biggest film yet. Dhanush sir has made this journey truly wonderful with the kind of person he is, and Rajkumar sir’s dedication and commitment to the film have been incredible. The love and enthusiasm audiences have shown for OM so far mean a great deal to us. We hope that this affection only grows stronger when the film reaches theatres on November 20.”

Thousands of fans attended the grand audio launch event of the film. Turning the occasion into a larger-than-life celebration, the event brought together audiences, music lovers and fans in an atmosphere charged with excitement and anticipation.

Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela, director Rajkumar Periasamy, producer Shraddha Agarwal of RTake Studios and music composer Sai Abhyankkar were among those who graced the evening.

The massive turnout and the energy of the crowd reflected the growing excitement around the film, which is now slated to hit screens on November 20 this year.