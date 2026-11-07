Steel Flyover Construction to Trigger Traffic Congestion in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Motorists travelling through Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and areas surrounding KBR Park should prepare for significant traffic congestion over the coming months due to ongoing steel flyover construction. Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory warning commuters about possible delays along the stretch from Jubilee Hills Check Post, via NTR Bhavan, to NFCL.

According to traffic officials, heavy congestion is expected between NFCL, KBR Park Gate-1 Junction and Jubilee Hills Check Post. Commuters have been advised to avoid Banjara Hills Road No. 2 wherever possible and follow alternative routes.

Vehicles travelling from NFCL towards Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road Nos. 36 and 45, and the Cable Bridge should take Banjara Hills Road No. 1 and turn left at City Centre Mall (1/10 Junction). They can proceed through Road No. 10, Zaheera Nagar, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Agrasen Island and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to reach Road No. 45 Junction.

Those travelling from Road Nos. 36 and 45 towards NFCL and Punjagutta can take the Venkata Giri route via Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 2, Yousufguda Basti, Yousufguda Check Post, Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, Indira Nagar Labour Adda and Srinagar Colony Road.

Motorists travelling from Masab Tank towards Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Krishna Nagar and Yousufguda should take the route via Virinchi Hospital, Road No. 12, TGICCC Building, Agrasen Island and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Police have identified peak traffic hours between 8.30 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 9 pm. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted on these routes during peak hours. Commuters are encouraged to use Google Maps, Metro services, RTC buses and carpooling to reduce travel delays. For emergency traffic assistance, contact 9010203626

Earlier, construction-related traffic diversions in Hyderabad, particularly around the Punjagutta and Ameerpet corridors, caused inconvenience to daily commuters. The present advisory highlights the need for advance travel planning, alternative routes and better traffic management to minimise disruption during major infrastructure projects.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com