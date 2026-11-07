Telangana Fire Services Issues 7,601 Licences for Diwali Firecracker Sales, Strengthens Safety Measures

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Telangana Fire Services Department has intensified fire safety measures across the State to prevent fire accidents during firecracker sales and celebrations. The department has issued 7,601 licences for firecracker sales and strengthened safety arrangements at authorised sales locations.

Director General of Telangana Fire Services, Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, reviewed the preparations across the State and instructed officials to remain alert throughout the festive season and strictly enforce fire safety regulations.

As part of its preventive measures, the department conducted special fire safety awareness programmes in schools, educating students about precautions while bursting crackers and the dangers associated with fireworks. Officials are also inspecting firecracker shops to ensure that vendors comply with prescribed safety standards.

Mann appealed to the public to celebrate Diwali responsibly and follow basic fire safety precautions. He advised people to purchase crackers only from authorised vendors, burst them in open spaces away from residential areas and ensure that children are supervised by adults.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He also urged households to keep water and basic firefighting equipment readily available.

In November 2023, a massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Kota, Rajasthan, killing several people and injuring others. The incident highlighted the dangers associated with unsafe firecracker storage and handling.

The Fire Services Department urged citizens to cooperate with officials to prevent fire accidents and protect lives and property during the festival.