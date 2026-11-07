Ten-Month-Old Girl Dies of Electric Shock in Jagtial District

Jagtial: A tragic incident in Jagtial district claimed the life of a 10-month-old girl after she accidentally came into contact with an electronic weighing machine that was plugged in for charging.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at Rajarampalli village in Endapalli mandal, leaving the family and local residents devastated.

According to police and local sources, the victim, Vibhudi Adya, was the daughter of Tirupathi and Lalitha. The family earns its livelihood by purchasing and selling old household items, rice and other goods. As part of their work, an electronic weighing machine had been kept on charge inside their house.

While playing, the infant accidentally touched the charging machine and suffered a severe electric shock. On noticing the incident, her father, Tirupathi, immediately tried to rescue her but also received an electric shock in the process.

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The family rushed the unconscious child towards Dharmaram Hospital for treatment. However, she died on the way. The sudden loss left her parents inconsolable. Police reached the village, collected details and initiated an investigation.

Such accidents involving children and electrical appliances have been reported in different parts of the country. In several cases, toddlers have suffered fatal electric shocks after touching exposed wires, damaged chargers and improperly maintained electrical equipment.

The tragedy highlights the need for greater awareness about child safety at home. Parents should keep charging devices, weighing machines, extension boards and exposed wires out of children’s reach. Electrical appliances should be unplugged when not in use and regularly checked for damage.