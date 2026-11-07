Hyderabad Police Plan One-Way Traffic System Between Ravindra Bharathi and Lakdikapul

Hyderabad: After introducing a one-way traffic system around KBR Park, Hyderabad City Police are planning similar traffic restrictions between Ravindra Bharathi Junction and Lakdikapul Bus Stop to ease congestion and improve vehicular movement.

The proposed changes will affect motorists travelling towards Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul and Khairatabad.

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, along with Traffic Joint Commissioner D. Joel Davis and other senior officials, inspected the proposed routes on Friday. They reviewed traffic conditions and road infrastructure at Dwarka Hotel, Saifabad Police Station, HDFC Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and the Old Control Room.

Under the proposed plan, vehicles approaching from Sant Nirankari will be diverted at Dwarka Hotel and routed through Telephone Bhavan, AG Office and Kamat Hotel Road towards Ravindra Bharathi. Motorists heading towards Masab Tank will have to take a U-turn at Gun Park rotary, which is expected to reopen after remaining closed for several years.

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Other proposed diversions include routing vehicles through HDFC Junction, Old Saifabad Police Station, Iqbal Minar and Secretariat Junction. The police are also examining alternative movements for vehicles approaching from Telangana Talli flyover.

Sajjanar said the plan would be implemented after government approval and consultations with GHMC, HMWSSB and the electricity department. Initially, the restrictions will be introduced on a trial basis.

The need for such measures has gained importance following recurring traffic congestion around KBR Park, where one-way restrictions were introduced to streamline vehicle movement. With Hyderabad witnessing increasing vehicular traffic, similar measures could reduce delays and improve road safety. The police have urged commuters to cooperate with the proposed changes.