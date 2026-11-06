Telangana prioritising minority welfare and Old City development: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the state government is according top priority to the social, economic and educational advancement of minorities, along with the development of essential infrastructure.

At a high-level review meeting attended by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin, Bhatti reviewed welfare schemes, educational institutions, study circles and development works in Hyderabad’s Old City.

He assured that funds for minority education and infrastructure would be released without delay. He directed officials to prepare an action plan to complete the long-pending multi-storey building next to Haj House in Nampally and make it operational at the earliest.

Bhatti also instructed officials to allocate Rs.25 crore, out of the funds due to the Waqf Board from GHMC for Waqf lands used in road-widening projects, towards completing the building. The facility could accommodate a study circle for minority students and offices of the Minority Welfare Department.

He asked GHMC officials to resolve obstacles to establishing two study circles in Moghalpura and Bandlaguda. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi offered to provide buildings for the proposed centres.

The meeting also discussed expanding the overseas scholarship scheme by including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, besides reviewing the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, pre-matric scholarships, applications under Rajiv Yuva Vikas and an alternative site for the Islamic Cultural Centre.