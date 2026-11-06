ECI tells CEOs of Delhi, 7 states to give final opportunity to voters left out in SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland to provide one more opportunity to voters who were left out during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Commission said in a statement that voters who were issued enumeration forms but whose names could not be included in the draft electoral roll on account of being marked as Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) would be provided one more opportunity to get their names included in the final electoral roll.

The ECI added that booth-wise lists of all such voters, who were marked as ASDD and whose enumeration forms were not received back and consequently who could not be included in the draft electoral roll during the ongoing SIR, would be displayed afresh (once again) on the notice boards of the respective polling stations.

The Commission said, “In cases where such an elector who was marked as ASDD and consequently whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, has shifted the place of residence within the state, such elector is not required to submit Form-8, instead he/she shall submit enumeration form along with the statement enclosed herewith as Annexure-C (indicating the new address and the Assembly Constituency).”

The ECI noted, “An elector who has already submitted Form-6 for fresh enrolment during the SIR, need not submit the enumeration form with statement afresh. Their form will be processed as procedure in accordance with Commission’s clarification dated November 3.”

“Partially filled enumeration forms in respect of all such ASDD electors would be generated afresh in ERO dashboard in ECINET. The DEOs/EROs shall make all possible efforts to contact such electors through the concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and ensure delivery of the enumeration forms either physically or through electronic means such as WhatsApp, e-mail or SMS, wherever contact details are available,” the ECI said.

The Commission said the BLOs would make every possible effort in coordination with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of various political parties to establish contact with such electors through house-to-house visits, enquiries from neighbours/family members/Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and by using available contact numbers, wherever feasible.

The Commission added that a comprehensive mechanism would also be put in place by CEOs to monitor the implementation of these directions and ensure that no voter is deprived of the opportunity to get his/her name included in the final electoral roll.