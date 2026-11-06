Supreme Court Clarifies 24-Hour Rule for Producing Arrested Persons Before Magistrate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has clarified that a person detained by police must be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours from the time of actual detention, and not from the time of formal arrest.

The court observed that the 24-hour period begins when a person is first taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in a criminal offence. It further stated that making a distinction between the time of detention and the formal recording of arrest would be unconstitutional.

The clarification reinforces the legal protection available to individuals against unlawful detention and ensures that police authorities cannot delay the production of a detained person before a magistrate by postponing the formal arrest procedure.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The court directed that if the mandatory 24-hour requirement is violated, the detained person must be released immediately.

It also emphasised that magistrates must verify whether police have complied with the prescribed time limit while producing an accused person before them.

The ruling highlights the importance of constitutional safeguards governing personal liberty and police custody, ensuring that individuals are not kept in unlawful detention.