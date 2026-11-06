Rakul Preet Singh on playing Surpanakha in ‘Ramayana’: ‘It’s not every day you get to be part of such a story’

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about her experience of playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Ramayana.’

She called it a special journey and expressed pride in being part of a story that has been deeply rooted in Indian culture for generations. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared her excitement about finally revealing her experience of being part of the epic. She said that watching ‘Ramayana’ come to life on such a grand scale has been a special feeling for her.

Sharing her thoughts, the ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress wrote, “Have been waiting to share the experience of Playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. It has been such a special journey for me. It’s not every day that you get to be a part of a story that has been a part of our lives and culture for generations. To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.”

Rakul also thanked producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for their vision and efforts in bringing the project to life. She praised their ambition to create something extraordinary and take an Indian story to audiences across the world. “Thank you @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir the visionaries who dreamt big and turned this vision a reality.

Their hardwork and the desire to create something extraordinary from india to the world has been a very inspiring journey. And to #RanbirKapoor, @saipallavi.senthamarai , @thenameisyash , @ravidubey2312 , @kajalaggarwalofficial , @shobana_danseuse maam and entire cast and crew. Thank you for being such amazing costars and putting in your blood and sweat to bring this magic on screen.”

The actress also gave a special mention to her hair, makeup and costume teams for creating her look as Surpanakha.

Concluding her note, Rakul expressed her gratitude and excitement about the film reaching audiences. She said being part of ‘Ramayana’ is a moment that makes her feel proud as an Indian.

‘Ramayana,’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, was released in theatres on, November 5.