Telangana Cabinet Approves ₹5 Lakh Life Insurance for Every Family, Separate SC and ST Commissions

Hyderabad: In a major welfare initiative, the Telangana Cabinet has approved ₹5 lakh life insurance coverage for every family in the state under the proposed Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme. The Cabinet also cleared the distribution of Indiramma sarees and several administrative and judicial reforms. The initiatives are scheduled to be launched on November 19, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, decided to launch the scheme at a public meeting in Siddipet. From November 20 to 30, Indiramma Committees will conduct door-to-door visits across villages to collect applications. Tahsildars and Gram Panchayat Secretaries will process the applications.

The Cabinet approved the ‘Maa Indiramma Intlo Deepavali’ programme, under which ministers and MLAs will celebrate Deepavali with beneficiaries at 2.25 lakh completed Indiramma houses across the state.

The government decided to dissolve the existing joint SC/ST Commission and establish separate commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Each commission will comprise a chairman and five members to address community-specific grievances.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Telangana Fire Service Act, 1999, to strengthen fire prevention and emergency response measures in individual houses, apartments and commercial establishments.

It also approved reducing the appeal period against survey and boundary notices under the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, from 60 days to 30 days.

Additionally, 136 posts were sanctioned for newly established judicial courts at Kataram, Elkathurthi, Siddipet, Choutuppal, Mahabubabad and Vemulawada.

Introduced in August 2018, the Rythu Bima Scheme provides ₹5 lakh life insurance coverage to eligible farmers’ families, irrespective of the cause of death, subject to scheme conditions.

The proposed Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme extends a similar financial protection model beyond eligible farmers to families across Telangana. It could help dependants manage financial difficulties following the unexpected death of a family member. Effective implementation, transparent enrolment and timely claim settlements will be crucial to achieving its intended benefits.