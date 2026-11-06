Prof. Masood Ahmed Completes 35 Years in Teaching; Book Launch in Hyderabad

A special felicitation ceremony honouring teachers and celebrating 35 years of teaching service by Professor Mohammed Masood Ahmed will be held on Friday, November 6, at 6 pm at Gandhi Centenary Hall, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The event is being jointly organised by Subodhi and Renova Bibi Cancer Hospital. Dr. Sridhar Peddy Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Renova Group of Hospitals, will preside over the function.

On the occasion, Professor Mohammed Masood Ahmed’s 11th book, Naghmat-e-Masood, will be formally released. The book features Urdu poetry alongside its Sinhala translation, the language of Sri Lanka, translated by Dr. Thameera Manju.

Professor Khaja Altaf Hussain, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, Telangana, and S. A. Huda, IPS, former Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, will attend as chief guests.

Several distinguished personalities from India and Sri Lanka will participate as guests of honour. They include Dr. Thameera Manju, Sri Lankan journalist; Ruwan Watwala, Sri Lankan poet; Dr. Amarasiri Wickramaratne, distinguished academic and literary scholar; Thilak Kalupoge, Sri Lankan literary critic, writer and biographer; Priyantha Bandara, senior lecturer and psychologist; and Tushan Nisansala, IT consultant and architect.

Other guests of honour include Nirutham Reddy, Vice-President of the Exhibition Society; Mohan Kumar, IRS, former Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad; Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of the Exhibition Society; and Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy.

A major highlight of the programme will be the felicitation of Professor Masood Ahmed’s teachers in recognition of their invaluable contributions to education and mentorship.

The teachers to be honoured include Dr. A. G. Maas, M. Hayagreeva Chary, K. Raghuveer, Mrs. Asghari, Dr. Mohammed Ashfaq Chand and Polepally Sathyam.

The programme will celebrate Professor Masood Ahmed’s 35-year journey in teaching while recognising the role of teachers in shaping generations of students. The release of Naghmat-e-Masood will also mark a literary connection between Urdu and Sinhala, promoting cultural and literary exchange between India and Sri Lanka.