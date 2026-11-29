Hyderabad: Independent Microfin Chairperson and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the MCR HRD Institute and expressed her support for the state government’s Telangana Rising vision.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister invited Ananya Birla to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 7, 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Ananya Birla expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in Telangana, highlighting the state’s potential as a destination for business, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The meeting comes ahead of the global investment summit, through which the Telangana government aims to attract investments and promote the state’s economic development. Her participation and interest in exploring opportunities are expected to add to the engagement with potential investors and entrepreneurs.