Hyderabad Traffic Police Book 29,347 Cases for Wrong-Side Driving in Six Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have registered 29,347 cases against motorists for wrong-side driving during a six-day special enforcement drive launched on November 23.

According to the traffic police, the cases were registered between November 23 and November 28 as part of an intensified campaign to curb traffic violations and improve road safety across the city.

Of the total cases, 28,831 involved two-wheelers and three-wheelers, while 516 cases were registered against four-wheelers and other vehicles.

The police said offenders would face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating traffic regulations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, IPS, warned that driving on the wrong side of the road puts the lives of motorists and pedestrians at risk and also contributes to traffic congestion.

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He urged motorists to follow traffic rules, use designated routes and avoid taking shortcuts by driving against the flow of traffic.

The traffic police have also appealed to citizens to report wrong-side driving and other traffic violations. Complaints can be made by calling 9010203626.

For queries related to e-challans, motorists can contact 8712661690.

The special drive is part of the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s efforts to strengthen road discipline and prevent accidents caused by dangerous driving practices.