Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said that it had carried out five military operations against Saudi Arabia over the past 48 hours, targeting an international airport, radar installations and major energy facilities.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea on Saturday said the first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while the second allegedly disabled two radar installations in the southwestern cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait.

The third and fourth operations targeted the Jazan Refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia and the Hawiyah Gas Plant in the Eastern Province, respectively, Sarea said, claiming that both attacks caused fires at the targeted facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fifth operation targeted power plants in Al-Shuqaiq and Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia, he said, claiming significant damage to both facilities.

Sarea described the five operations as a response to airstrikes attributed to Saudi Arabia targeting power stations and other civilian infrastructure across Yemen. He said the group would continue its cross-border attacks, reiterating its policy of responding to “escalation with escalation” until military operations against Houthi-held areas of Yemen ceased and what the group describes as a blockade on those areas was lifted.

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The reported Houthi attacks and the extent of the claimed damage could not be independently verified.

Also on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed a number of missiles launched by the Houthi group toward different regions of the kingdom.

The developments come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, with both sides exchanging attacks across multiple fronts.

The country has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.