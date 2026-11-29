Los Angeles: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area, breaking windows at the international airport, shaking coastal piers and sending residents through repeated aftershocks, while firefighters reported no significant infrastructure damage or injuries within the city.

The main shock struck offshore near Manhattan Beach at about 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, or 11 p.m. IST. A magnitude 4.5 aftershock followed at 11:41 a.m.

At Los Angeles International Airport, Mayor Karen Bass reported broken windows and loose ceiling tiles but said flight operations had not been affected.

Kenna Cramer, a Maryland attorney preparing to board a United flight to Washington, told the Los Angeles Times that she saw shattered glass in Terminal 7 and a ceiling panel fall during an aftershock. Passengers were briefly frightened, she said, but her flight had not been delayed.

Along the coast, the shaking interrupted a holiday weekend of shopping, fishing and family visits. At the Redondo Beach Pier, workers at a coffee and bait shop described the structure swaying and suspended glasses clinking together, the newspaper reported.

Jaime Prieto, 73, was at home with his family in Manhattan Beach when the shaking began.

“It was very sudden and strong — very, very strong — but it was short,” he told the Times. “That was the good part.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake inspection procedures twice, including after the late-morning aftershock. Personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations surveyed their districts, checking infrastructure and other areas of concern.

At 12:38 p.m., the department said its second assessment was complete and normal operations would resume. Its finding of no significant infrastructure damage or injuries applied specifically to the City of Los Angeles, rather than the entire county or neighbouring coastal municipalities.

In Manhattan Beach, at least one chimney collapsed, and the pier was closed after the strongest aftershock, the Times reported.

The newspaper also reported that two Delta aircraft were instructed to go around during the earthquake. Both subsequently landed safely, the airline told the Times.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger from the earthquake.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said 83 aftershocks had been recorded by about 5 p.m., according to NBC Los Angeles. She described the sequence as relatively active and said residents should expect to feel further earthquakes over the coming days.

Although the frequency of aftershocks was declining, Jones said a larger event remained possible. The assessment was not a prediction that one would occur.

NBC Los Angeles also reported that the city’s Department of Water and Power said its service had not been affected. Torrance officials reported unplanned flaring at that city’s refinery but said no offsite impact had been reported.