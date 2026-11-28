Aizawl: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Aizawl on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit to Mizoram.

Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana, Chief Secretary Khili Ram Meena, Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal and other senior state officials received the President at Lengpui Airport, the state’s only airport.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Lalduhoma wrote: “It is a great honour to welcome the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, to Mizoram. On behalf of the people of Mizoram, I extend a warm welcome to Rashtrapati Ji. Her presence is a moment of pride for our state. Wishing her a pleasant stay!”

After completing the formal reception formalities, President Murmu proceeded to Lok Bhavan in Aizawl.

According to officials in Aizawl, President Murmu will visit the newly established Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum at Kelsih near the Mizoram capital on Sunday. She will also attend the 21st Convocation of Mizoram University and the closing ceremony of the university’s Silver Jubilee celebrations at Tanhril, on the western outskirts of Aizawl, on Monday.

The museum, named after Ropuiliani, a prominent Mizo chieftainess and an early tribal leader who resisted British colonial rule in the erstwhile Lushai Hills, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (Tribal Pride Day).

Ropuiliani was arrested by the British for her resistance to colonial rule and subsequently imprisoned. She was later taken to Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, in present-day Bangladesh, where she died in captivity in January 1895. The museum has been established at the Tribal Research Institute in Kelsih, a rural village in the Aibawk block of Aizawl district that is also emerging as a recreational destination.

According to an official statement issued by the Mizoram government, the museum complex comprises a museum building, an open-air theatre, a traditional hut, a heritage walk, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a cafeteria and staff quarters, among other facilities. The project has been developed by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters in India’s struggle for independence and highlight their role in the freedom movement.

A senior official said the Ministry had sanctioned Rs 25.59 crore for establishing the museum at Kelsih. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is establishing 11 Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums across 10 states to commemorate tribal movements and uprisings against British colonial rule and showcase the rich cultural heritage, history, traditions and contributions of tribal communities. The museums aim to preserve and promote the legacy of tribal freedom fighters and ensure greater recognition of their significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

From Mizoram, President Murmu will travel to Nagaland to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 27th Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of Kohima, on December 1. The Nagaland government has already begun preparations for the annual cultural extravaganza, which coincides with the state’s 64th Statehood Day on December 1. The 10-day festival will be held from December 1 to 10 and is expected to witness participation from several countries.

One of the Northeastern states will also participate as the Partner State this year.

The Hornbill Festival, one of Nagaland’s most prominent cultural events, showcases the state’s diverse tribal traditions, indigenous art, music, dance, cuisine and rich cultural heritage.