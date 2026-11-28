The Centre’s proposed delimitation and women’s reservation Bills seek to bring about a major overhaul of India’s electoral framework, with a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats, a fresh constituency map before the 2029 general elections and 33 per cent reservation for women.

The legislative package, cleared by the Union Cabinet, proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550 to 850 seats, while the maximum strength of State Legislative Assemblies will rise to 650. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous State, is expected to see its Assembly strength increase from 403 to 650 seats.

A key feature of the proposal is the implementation of delimitation using the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2026 Census. However, the 1971 Census will continue to serve as the basis for determining the proportion of seats allocated to different States, with the objective of maintaining regional balance.

The package comprises two Constitution Amendment Bills and a Union Territories Amendment Bill. It also provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, including seats reserved for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

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The reservation will remain in force for 15 years, covering three electoral terms, with reserved constituencies rotated periodically.

A new Delimitation Commission will be constituted after Parliament approves the legislation. The government aims to complete the exercise within two years to ensure that the revised constituency boundaries are ready before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed framework also envisages freezing seat allocation and constituency readjustment until 2051.

The Centre is expected to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. Voting in the Lok Sabha is likely to take five to six hours on December 1.

The proposed reforms are expected to trigger intense political debate over regional representation, federal balance, constituency boundaries and women’s participation in electoral politics.