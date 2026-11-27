Warangal: Warangal District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada has called for coordinated efforts among government departments and voluntary organisations to eradicate bonded labour and human trafficking, stressing that identifying victims, protecting them and ensuring their constitutional rights is the responsibility of officials.

She was speaking at a training programme on the eradication of bonded labour and prevention of human trafficking organised by FMM Social Service Organisation at the Warangal District Collectorate conference hall on Friday. Officials from the Revenue, Police, Labour and Welfare departments participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Collector said victims of bonded labour must be made aware of their legal rights, available protections and the authorities they can approach for assistance.

She observed that despite advancements in modern technology, bonded labour and human trafficking continue to exist as organised crimes. Officials must understand how these networks operate and develop the skills needed to identify and rescue victims.

Dr. Satya Sharada called for special awareness programmes through interdepartmental coordination. She cautioned people against fraudulent employment promises, pointing out that those exploiting victims could sometimes be their acquaintances, relatives or close associates.

She urged officials and voluntary organisations to ensure that victims overcome exploitation, access their constitutional rights and lead dignified and independent lives.

Special Focus on Child Labour and Women Trafficking

Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Dara Kavitha said children, women and adults were being subjected to labour exploitation in different places. She noted that people from other states were also being brought to the region and forced into bonded labour and child labour.

Through Operation Smile and Operation Muskan, several children involved in bonded labour and child labour had been rescued, she said.

The DCP also highlighted cases in which young women were allegedly lured with promises of employment and livelihood opportunities and pushed into illegal prostitution. She warned that stringent action would be taken against those involved in such offences.

She called upon Tahsildars, police personnel, Labour Department officials and voluntary organisations to work together to prevent human trafficking and labour exploitation.

Special Action Plan on the Anvil

District Additional Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar said a special action plan would be prepared and implemented in the coming days in accordance with the District Collector’s directions. All concerned government departments would work together to strengthen efforts against bonded labour and human trafficking.

FMM Social Service Organisation Director Sister Sahay, High Court Advocate and Resource Person Merakamani, International Justice Mission Division Head Dr. Anand, FMM Project Coordinators Bathula Karuna, Yerrra Srikanth and Iqbal Basha, Assistant Labour Commissioner Bhargav, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Sub-Inspector Sudhakar, Inspector Sukur, Tahsildars, Labour Department officials, ICDS Supervisors and NGO representatives attended the programme.

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