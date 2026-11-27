Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party has questioned the Chandrababu Naidu government over the sharp rise in Andhra Pradesh’s borrowings, saying official data placed the State first in market borrowings during the first six months of 2026–27.

The State reportedly raised Rs 48,800 crore in market borrowings between April and September 2026, including Rs 41,800 crore in net borrowings. This follows the recent exposure of substantial off-budget borrowings, raising serious questions about the State’s overall debt burden and financial management.

“Where is every rupee borrowed in the name of Andhra Pradesh going? While the State’s debt continues to rise, people are facing unemployment, inflation and a lack of welfare support. Public assets are being privatised, and the promise of wealth creation has faded,” the YSRCP said in a statement on Friday.

The YSRCP also questioned the government’s spending priorities, citing expenditure on statues and chartered flights, the decision to observe Ramoji Rao’s birth anniversary as a State festival, and concerns over projects undertaken in the name of Amaravati.

“People deserve a transparent account of how public money is being spent. The government must disclose the purpose of these borrowings, the projects they have funded and the liabilities being passed on to future generations. Andhra Pradesh cannot afford unchecked debt alongside poor delivery and questions over public spending,” the YSRCP said.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for what he called unleashing violence, intimidation and electoral manipulation to overcome growing public opposition within two-and-a-half years of assuming power.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office in Srikakulam, Dharmana said the coalition manipulated voter lists, ward delimitation and reservations to favour its candidates in local body elections. Even six members of one family were shifted to six different divisions. Opposition candidates were threatened, assaulted, prevented from filing nominations, and subjected to arbitrary rejections and withdrawals without consent, he said.

Dharmana Prasad Rao alleged police detained authorised polling agents, facilitated booth capturing and enabled rigging. During counting, lights were switched off, ballot bundles manipulated and repeated recounts conducted to declare defeated coalition candidates victorious. Certificates obtained through intimidation and misuse of power carried no democratic legitimacy, he said.

The former minister condemned his house arrest on Constitution Day despite his appointment as a general election agent. He questioned whether any officer could produce written orders justifying his detention, clarifying that polling in Srikakulam itself had proceeded peacefully.

He said YSRCP victories despite widespread repression demonstrated growing public anger against the coalition. Reminding Chandrababu that YSRCP secured 40 per cent of votes in the previous Assembly elections, he rejected attempts to underestimate the opposition based on its legislative strength.

Dharmana held Chandrababu responsible for election-related violence and deaths, warning that power was temporary. He said the coalition’s actions were laying the foundation for its defeat in 2029.