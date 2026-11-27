Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Friday asked officials to take legal action against fishermen violating safety regulations while heading out to sea.

The minister directed officials to ensure that fishermen are thoroughly educated on safety protocols and to take legal action against those who violate these regulations. He clarified that such a strict approach is intended solely to safeguard the lives of the fishermen.

Fishermen must strictly adhere to the safety regulations prescribed by the government, he stressed.

He expressed concern that some fishermen continue to venture into the sea, ignoring warnings issued by the Fisheries Department, the Disaster Management Department, and the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) during cyclones or other hazardous conditions.

He advised that, regardless of one’s level of experience at sea, natural disasters should never be taken lightly. He noted that even a moment of minor negligence can claim precious lives and plunge families into deep tragedy.

Atchannaidu urged fishermen to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the government – not only during cyclones but also during routine fishing expeditions.

The minister stated that the protection of fishermen’s lives, along with the safety and welfare of their families, is the top priority of the coalition government.

The minister on Friday reviewed matters concerning fishermen’s safety, the installation of transponders, boat fitness, and insurance coverage.

Atchannaidu stated that transponders have already been installed on approximately 80 per cent of the fishing boats in the state. He instructed the Commissioner of Fisheries, Rama Shankar Naik, to take steps to ensure that the remaining boats are equipped with these devices as soon as possible. He emphasised the need to provide specialised training to fishermen on how to use these transponders during emergencies at sea and how to seek assistance through them.

He stressed that the responsibility does not end with the installation of the equipment; rather, it must be verified on-site regularly to ensure the devices are functioning correctly.

He further directed that any technical faults be repaired immediately, and if repairs are not feasible, arrangements should be made to provide replacements.

The minister warned that any negligence by officials in creating awareness about the installation, maintenance, and usage of transponders will not be tolerated.

The minister has directed the Commissioner of Fisheries to conduct comprehensive inspections once again regarding the fitness and safety standards of fishing boats across the state’s coastal regions. He instructed that a detailed report be prepared, covering the following: the number of boats equipped with transponders, the number of boats yet to be equipped, the operational status of the installed transponders, and the reasons why some boats remain without them. He also emphasised the need to examine whether there are any lapses at the official level, in addition to potential technical issues.

The minister stressed that it must be ensured that every boat is fit for sea and carries all necessary safety equipment before heading out. He advised fishermen to immediately contact the concerned Fisheries Development Officer (FDO), Fisheries Inspector, or the Village Fisheries Assistant (VFA) if a transponder malfunctions or any other technical issue arises. Officials are expected to respond promptly to such complaints and resolve the issues.

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