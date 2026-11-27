Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on Friday announced a revised schedule for the special summary revision of electoral rolls in the state, which had been postponed indefinitely earlier this month.

According to the revised schedule, the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 15, 2026, while the final voters’ list will be released on February 8, 2027.

The rearrangement of polling station seats will have to be completed by December 31, 2026. Voters will be able to submit claims and objections between December 15, 2026, and January 14, 2027. The authorities will examine and dispose of these claims and objections by February 1, paving the way for publication of the final electoral rolls a week later.

The CEO’s office said voters would be able to seek corrections if they found discrepancies in their names, addresses or other particulars in the draft rolls. The prescribed period will also allow eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls and raise objections against entries.

The special summary revision was originally scheduled to begin on November 23. However, through a notification issued on November 17, the CEO’s office announced that the exercise had been postponed indefinitely, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

The latest announcement provides a fresh timeline for the exercise, which is part of the annual revision of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The special summary revision is distinct from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted earlier this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The summary revision is scheduled to be undertaken in 16 states and Union Territories.

The exercise is aimed at updating electoral rolls through the inclusion of newly eligible voters, correction of existing entries and deletion of names of deceased or permanently shifted voters.

The ECI has also prescribed safeguards for proposed deletions. If a proposal is received to remove two per cent or more of the total electors in a polling station, it will be scrutinised by the CEO’s office concerned. The electoral registration officer will have to personally verify such cases.

Further, objections filed by the same individual in more than five cases will be examined separately to prevent possible misuse of the process.