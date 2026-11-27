Gachibowli Police Rescue University of Hyderabad Student from Attempt to Jump from Hostel Building

Hyderabad: Gachibowli police rescued a 21-year-old student of the University of Hyderabad after he allegedly attempted to jump from the third floor of the L Men’s Hostel on November 27.

According to reports, the incident came to light after the student’s friend alerted the police through Dial-100, seeking immediate assistance.

Responding swiftly to the emergency call, police personnel rushed to the university campus and reached the hostel in time. Their timely intervention prevented a possible tragedy, and the student was safely rescued.

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Following the incident, the student was handed over to the university’s welfare team for counselling and further care.

The university welfare team is expected to provide the necessary support to help the student cope with the situation.

The incident highlights the importance of timely intervention, emotional support and access to counselling services for students facing personal or psychological distress.