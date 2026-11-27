Hanumakonda: Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai and Warangal Police Commissioner N. Shwetha, IPS, on Thursday reviewed the implementation of the government’s rehabilitation scheme for surrendered former Naxalites, focusing on providing housing and livelihood support to eligible beneficiaries.

A review meeting was held with senior officials from various government departments to ensure that the benefits announced under the rehabilitation scheme reach the beneficiaries without delay.

During the meeting, officials discussed the allocation of house sites to 11 surrendered former Naxalites eligible for rehabilitation in Hanumakonda district. The District Collector and Police Commissioner directed field-level officials to identify suitable government land for allotment.

Where government land is unavailable, officials were instructed to explore alternative locations and submit the necessary proposals for further action.

The two senior officials also stressed the need for coordination among various departments to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive benefits under different government welfare schemes. They directed officials to take prompt steps to support the rehabilitation process and help former Naxalites rebuild their lives through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Hanumakonda RDO Venkatesh, DRDO Mena Srinivas, Housing Department Project Director Siddhartha Naik, R&B Executive Engineer Devika Chauhan, ACP Jani Narasimhulu, several Tahsildars, Police Inspectors and other departmental officials attended the meeting.

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