Christchurch: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the team management’s decision to leave out Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test against New Zealand, pointing out that the experienced all-rounder’s ability to extract turn even from unresponsive surfaces could have proved valuable as the match progresses at Hagley Oval.

With Mohammed Siraj’s absence from the playing XI also drawing attention, Gavaskar felt the discussion around India’s selection should extend to Jadeja, who has been among the country’s most effective bowlers in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network after the toss, Gavaskar highlighted Jadeja’s record and his potential impact on the later stages of the Test.

“Well, we are only talking about Siraj, but what about Jadeja? He is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in this WTC cycle. I do believe his spin would’ve been pretty useful on the fourth and fifth days. He is someone who is known to grip and turn the ball on placid pitches. So, tough luck for him as well as Mohammed Siraj,” said Gavaskar.

Despite raising concerns over the omissions, the former India skipper made it clear that he would stand behind the side selected by the team management, urging the players to make the most of the opportunity.

“Siraj is the top wicket-taker in this cycle, but let’s wait and see. I have always seen it this way: whatever reservations you might have regarding the final XI, 14, or 16, once the team is selected, it is your team and mine. It is the Indian team, after all. So, I am backing this team, and I am praying that this team does well,” he added.

Former New Zealand women’s cricketer Katie Martin, meanwhile, viewed Siraj’s absence from the Indian attack as a positive from the hosts’ perspective. She felt the fast bowler would have been particularly suited to the conditions on offer at Hagley Oval.

“We are probably happy, from a New Zealand perspective, that Siraj is not playing, as he would’ve loved this pitch,” said Martin.

India made one change to the side that drew the opening Test in Wellington, handing pacer Gurnoor Brar his debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. Siraj and Jadeja were both left out, while New Zealand opted for continuity, naming an unchanged XI for the series decider.

On the field, India had a mixed day after winning the toss and choosing to bowl. New Zealand reached 77/1 at lunch, but India hit back through Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj to reduce the hosts to 131/4 at tea. Akash removed captain Tom Latham for 59 and Rachin Ravindra for a duck, while Kamboj dismissed Henry Nicholls for 16.

–IANS

vi/