Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Safe Food Wing have launched a special inspection drive at fish markets in Begum Bazar and Ramnagar to ensure hygiene and compliance with food safety standards.

During the drive, officials are inspecting fish stalls and checking the freshness of fish, storage conditions, cleanliness and overall hygiene maintained by vendors.

The inspections are aimed at preventing the sale of spoiled or unsafe fish and ensuring that consumers are supplied with fresh and hygienically handled seafood.

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Officials are also examining whether traders are following prescribed food safety norms and maintaining proper storage facilities to preserve the quality of fish.

The special drive is part of the Telangana government’s efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring and protect public health. Further action may be taken against vendors found violating food safety regulations.