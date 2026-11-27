Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Office in Khairatabad early on Friday morning, raising concerns over the possible destruction of important official documents.

Firefighters received an emergency call at around 6:30 a.m. and rushed to the spot. They managed to bring the flames under control and extinguish the fire.

As the building houses a GHMC zonal office, several important official documents are feared to have been destroyed in the incident. However, the extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

The fire caused concern among officials, as zonal offices handle a wide range of civic administration records, including property-related files, municipal correspondence and other public service documents. The possible loss of such records could affect routine administrative work if they are found to have been damaged.

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The circumstances under which the fire broke out remain unclear. Officials are expected to assess the affected premises and examine the extent of the damage to office equipment, furniture and records.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is expected to establish whether the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit or another factor.

Further details regarding the damage and the possible loss of important government records are awaited.