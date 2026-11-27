Bhadradri Kothagudem: A man posing as a prospective buyer allegedly fled with a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle after taking it for a test ride in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

According to reports, a young man had posted an advertisement on the online marketplace OLX to sell his Royal Enfield Bullet. A suspect subsequently contacted him, expressing interest in purchasing the motorcycle.

After discussing the deal, the suspect requested a test ride. Trusting him, the owner handed over the motorcycle. However, the man failed to return after taking the bike for a ride.

Initially, the owner waited for the prospective buyer to return, but his suspicions grew when repeated attempts to contact the man failed. The suspect’s mobile phone was reportedly switched off.

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Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have been informed about the incident, and further details regarding the suspect and the stolen motorcycle are awaited. The incident has once again highlighted the risks involved in dealing with unknown buyers through online marketplaces.

Police have urged people selling vehicles online to remain cautious and avoid handing over their vehicles to strangers without verifying their identity and ensuring proper security arrangements.