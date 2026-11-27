Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government would soon issue a job notification to fill another 25,000 vacancies.

He claimed that this would be a landmark in the history of Telangana state, as the government was providing one lakh jobs in just three years.

Addressing a public meeting at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district after launching one crore Indiramma sarees distribution, he challenged the opposition BRS and BJP for a debate in the Assembly on the welfare and development programmes launched by the Congress government in the state during the last three years.

The Chief Minister said that his government was implementing numerous welfare schemes and development programmes.

“The list of all the welfare measures would be an epic equal to the Ramayana or the Mahabharata. I am throwing a challenge to both the BJP and the BRS to come together to the Assembly to settle the score,” he said.

In a sharp attack on former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Chief Minister said that Telangana was handed over as a wealthy state, but KCR turned it into a debt-ridden one. The state was left on the brink of bankruptcy by accumulating a debt of 8.11 lakh crore rupees, he said.

The CM questioned KCR for not coming out and addressing the public grievances. Having lost power, KCR has retreated to his farmhouse instead of engaging with the public. KCR plundered the state and siphoned off wealth for his son, son-in-law, and daughter. The BRS leader deserved punishment for drawing a salary from public funds and refusing to step out, the Chief Minister charged.

CM Revanth Reddy held KCR responsible for lifting water in Andhra Pradesh from the Rayalaseema lift project, Pothireddypadu, Handi- Neeva and Muchumarri projects.

“KCR mortgaged Telangana rights in the River Krishna to YS Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. KCR and Harish Rao signed an agreement for a 299 TMC share of water, out of the available 811 TMC, for Telangana. These traitors signed an agreement allowing Andhra to take 66 per cent of the water. Our water is being diverted to Rayalaseema because the Telangana projects were not completed. If the Palamuru, Achampet, and Dindi projects had been completed, the backward Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district would have received sufficient water,” he said.

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The Chief Minister criticised KCR for leaving irrigation projects in this combined district completely neglected and betraying the people of Palamuru.

Stating that he would take the responsibility to ensure that the Palamuru region is irrigated with Krishna River water, the CM alleged that KCR did not even spend Rs 10,000 crore rupees on Palamuru projects.

The Chief Minister ridiculed BRS leaders’ statements that BRS will come back to power in the next assembly elections. “On what grounds does the BRS claim they will return to power?” he asked.

Targeting the State BJP leadership, CM Revanth Reddy said that Bandi Sanjay, Ramchander Rao, and Kishan Reddy were boasting off, but the party will never take off.

“The only thing the BJP is capable of doing at our meetings is selling peanuts and snacks”, the Chief Minister said and remarked that the BJP was surviving because it is in power at the centre. If it loses power, the BJP will be no better than a dead snake, he said.

The CM said the government launched ‘Indiramma’ housing, ‘Indiramma’ sarees, and the ‘Indiramma’ family life insurance scheme, inspired by former PM Indira Gandhi, and spent Rs 1.78 lakh crore on farmer welfare over the last three years.

Last year, the government gifted sarees in Palapitta (Indian Roller bird) colour to women. Now, it is gifting sarees in parrot-green. The government’s main objective is to make one crore women prosper in the state. The government also conducted a caste census and set an example for the entire nation.