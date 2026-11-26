SpaceX aims to make life multiplanetary, hold on to shares that I’m gifting: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from him personally.

Announcing this on X, Musk said the share from SpaceX will be transferred next month.

“The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” he added.

The billionaire further stated that if SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy.

“These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them. I recommend holding on to your shares,” he noted.

In October, he had announced plans to give one SpaceX share to every child in the United States.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk wrote on X.

The announcement came as Musk remained the largest shareholder in the private aerospace and satellite company. According to a recent regulatory filing, Musk held a 48.4 per cent stake in SpaceX (as of June 30).

The filing showed that Musk owns approximately 6.42 billion shares in SpaceX. His holdings include 849.5 million Class A shares and 3.92 billion Class B shares held through trusts where he serves as trustee. In addition, Musk directly owns about 1.30 billion restricted Class B shares and has rights tied to stock options covering another 350 million Class B shares.

SpaceX recently reported strong quarterly results, powered by explosive growth in its artificial intelligence business and rising demand for data-centre capacity with revenue rising 161 per cent to $14.58 billion year-on-year in the third quarter.

The company’s AI unit — now branded as Super Intelligence — generated $7.56 billion in revenue during the quarter, nearly 10 times higher than a year ago.

The business emerged as a major provider of compute infrastructure and data-centre capacity to AI developers including Anthropic, Alphabet’s Google and Reflection AI.

Moreover, capital expenditure nearly tripled from a year ago to $19.6 billion as the company continued expanding its computing capacity. Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said fourth-quarter capital spending is expected to range between $35 billion and $40 billion.