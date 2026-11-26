Kolkata: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment over the next five years to transform West Bengal’s road and highway infrastructure, promising to bring the state’s road network on a par with that of the United States.

The announcement, which includes plans for a 250-km ring road around Kolkata, signals a major infrastructure push by the Centre in the state.

Gadkari made the announcement while addressing a programme at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for National Highway and bridge projects worth Rs 27,000 crore. The projects include 22 National Highway works involving an investment of Rs 8,700 crore.

“Today, I also announce a total investment of Rs 1 lakh crore from my ministry for the development of roads, highways and bridges over the next few years. I promise that in the next five years, the road infrastructure in West Bengal will be like that in the US,” Gadkari said.

He sought the state government’s cooperation in expediting land acquisition, obtaining environmental clearances and removing encroachments wherever necessary to ensure timely execution of the projects.

“My only request to the state government is to make land arrangements, arrange for environmental clearance and remove encroachments where necessary. I promise to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari that there will be no shortage of funds from my ministry for West Bengal. The Chief Minister might at one point get tired of asking for more, but I will not get tired of giving that,” he said.

Gadkari stressed that road infrastructure was essential for the overall economic development of the state, as improved connectivity would facilitate the expansion of townships, attract industrial investments and generate employment.

“Road development infrastructure will result in township expansion and boost industrial development. Most importantly, road infrastructure will result in huge capital investment, which will ensure huge employment generation,” he said.

Referring to the political change in West Bengal, Gadkari said the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to extending all necessary assistance to the state following the party’s electoral victory in 2026.

He recalled that infrastructure development had been among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal priorities after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“Now, in 2026, the people of West Bengal have given a chance to the BJP and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to work for the development of the state. It is the duty of the Union government to provide all necessary cooperation to achieve that development,” Gadkari said, expressing confidence that West Bengal would prosper under the double-engine government.

The Union Minister also outlined an ambitious plan to improve Kolkata’s urban infrastructure and ease its traffic congestion. He announced the proposed construction of a 250-km ring road around the city and said he wanted to develop Kolkata into a modern, well-connected urban centre.

“This is just the beginning. I am requesting the state government to prepare a detailed project report for Kolkata. I am willing to build bridges to improve connectivity across the city, like Pune. Kolkata will be free from pollution and traffic congestion,” he said.

He added that the proposed infrastructure would improve connectivity between several cities and strengthen regional transport networks. Gadkari also announced plans for dedicated road infrastructure to improve connectivity to the Ganges.

CM Adhikari, speaking at the programme, assured the Union Minister of the state government’s active cooperation in implementing the proposed road infrastructure projects, particularly in making land available for their execution.