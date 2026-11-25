Hanumakonda: Hanumakonda District Congress Committee (DCC) President Inagala Venkat Ram Reddy has challenged BRS leaders to participate in an open debate on development issues, warning that attacks on government offices in the name of politics will not be tolerated.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee office in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he said people were closely watching the political developments in the Warangal West Assembly constituency over the past two days. He questioned why BRS leaders were attempting to target government offices instead of accepting the challenge issued by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy for an open debate on development works.

Taking a dig at BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Venkat Ram Reddy alleged that his visit to Warangal was aimed at protecting his political relevance rather than addressing public issues. He also criticised former MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, accusing him of failing to ensure proper development during his ten-year tenure.

He alleged that decisions such as the demolition of the Central Jail and the announcement of a Multi Super Speciality Hospital were taken for political mileage without adequate planning. He further claimed that several educational institution projects remained incomplete and the previous government had failed to generate employment opportunities for the youth.

Clarification on Kaloji Kala Kshetram

Referring to Kaloji Kala Kshetram, the DCC president said the decision to lease the facility was taken to generate revenue due to its inadequate management. He categorically denied allegations of land encroachment and challenged BRS leaders to produce concrete evidence of any land grabbing involving MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

He also levelled allegations of large-scale land irregularities during the previous BRS government’s tenure and held the former administration responsible for question paper leakage incidents.

₹6,500 Crore Allocated for Warangal Development

Highlighting the Congress government’s development initiatives, Venkat Ram Reddy said special attention was being given to improving infrastructure in Warangal city.

He stated that ₹500 crore had been secured for drinking water projects and ₹6,000 crore for the construction of an underground drainage system. He welcomed constructive suggestions from opposition leaders and urged them to participate in meaningful discussions on the city’s development instead of indulging in political criticism.

Expressing confidence in the Congress party’s future, he said the party would secure an even stronger victory in the coming elections under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He also challenged KTR to contest from the Warangal West Assembly constituency. Reiterating that Congress was ready for democratic discussions on development, he warned that resorting to attacks on government offices instead of addressing public issues was unacceptable.

Several Congress leaders attended the press conference, including District Library Institution Chairman Aziz Khan, former corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Vijayashree Rajali, Mamindla Raju and Tadishetti Vidyasagar, District SC Cell President Aruri Sambayya, former chairman Ramakrishna, District Media Cell In-charge Mark Vijay Kumar and Legal Cell Chairman Thota Raj Kumar, among others.

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