Warangal: Parakala MLA Revoor Prakash Reddy on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the Teegarajupalli Gram Panchayat office in Sangem Mandal to review the implementation of the Indiramma Life Insurance Scheme.

During his visit, the MLA examined the registration process of beneficiaries, verification of applications and the problems being faced in implementing the scheme. He also enquired about the performance of the officials and staff involved in the registration process.

Revoor Prakash Reddy directed the officials to ensure that every eligible family receives the benefits of the Indiramma Life Insurance Scheme. He stressed that the scheme must be implemented in a transparent manner without any negligence or unnecessary delays.

He further instructed the officials to create awareness among the people about the scheme and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are registered and receive its benefits.

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