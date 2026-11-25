Credit Card Caution: Five Financial Habits Every Young Employee Must Follow

For youngsters entering the workforce, receiving a steady salary along with a credit card often feels like achieving financial independence. From online shopping and food deliveries to travel and entertainment, credit cards make spending convenient.

However, since money is not immediately deducted from bank accounts, many young employees tend to overspend without realising the financial burden. When monthly bills arrive, they may struggle to repay the amount, eventually falling into a debt trap.

Financial experts recommend developing responsible credit card habits from the beginning of one’s career.

First, cardholders should not exhaust their credit limit simply because the bank offers a higher amount. Credit is borrowed money, not additional income. Spending should be based on monthly earnings and savings goals.

Second, paying only the minimum due is risky, as interest accumulates on the outstanding balance. Paying the entire bill before the due date is essential.

Third, cashback offers and reward points should not encourage unnecessary purchases. Fourth, small expenses such as food orders and OTT subscriptions must be monitored through monthly statements. Unused subscriptions should be cancelled.

Fifth, cardholders must never share their CVV, PIN or OTP with anyone and should monitor suspicious transactions.

In 2023, a Hyderabad-based businessman reportedly lost several lakhs in a credit card-related cyber fraud. Such incidents highlight the importance of financial awareness and digital security. Responsible credit card usage can build a healthy credit history and help youngsters secure future home, vehicle and personal loans without falling into unnecessary debt.

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