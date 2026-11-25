A 29-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died after she allegedly administered rat poison mixed with badam milk to her two children before attempting to end her life in Lalapuram village of Konijerla mandal in Khammam district. The incident reportedly occurred against the backdrop of depression following her husband’s death.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Ramzan Bee, gave the poisoned milk to her sons, Nissanuddin (8) and Naheem (6), on November 19. Two days later, both children developed vomiting symptoms, while the woman’s health also deteriorated.

Family members immediately rushed the three to a private hospital in Khammam. As the children’s condition required advanced medical attention, they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Despite medical treatment, the younger son, Naheem, died on Tuesday afternoon. Ramzan Bee also succumbed to her condition at a hospital in Khammam on Tuesday night. Her elder son, Nissanuddin, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Police registered a case following a complaint lodged by the woman’s uncle, Shaik Shaidulu, and initiated an investigation into the incident.

In December 2023, a woman in Hyderabad allegedly attempted suicide along with her two children, highlighting the vulnerability of families facing severe emotional and personal distress. The Khammam tragedy once again underlines the importance of timely mental health support, family counselling and community intervention, particularly for individuals struggling with bereavement and emotional trauma.