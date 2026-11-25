A five-year-old boy was charred to death after a fire broke out in a thatched house at Erramatam panchayat in Kothapalli mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district on Tuesday. The tragedy occurred after a battery connected to a solar panel reportedly exploded, triggering a fire that quickly engulfed the house.

According to reports, Katraju Eranna and his wife Bharatamma have two sons. On Tuesday, their elder son had accompanied his grandfather outside, while Eranna had gone to agricultural work. Bharatamma was engaged in household chores outside the house, leaving their younger son, Dharma Teja, asleep inside.

Meanwhile, the solar battery reportedly exploded, setting the thatched house on fire. The flames spread rapidly, leaving little time for the family to respond. Bharatamma and local residents made desperate attempts to rescue the child, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Dharma Teja was burnt alive in the incident.

Household property worth approximately ₹1 lakh was destroyed. Tahsildar Usha Rani visited the bereaved family and handed over immediate financial assistance of ₹5,000.

In April 2024, a massive fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district claimed several lives, highlighting the devastating consequences of fire accidents and inadequate safety measures. The Nandyal tragedy once again underlines the importance of regularly inspecting solar batteries, ensuring safe electrical installations and keeping fire extinguishing equipment accessible, particularly in thatched houses where flames can spread rapidly.

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