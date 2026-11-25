Beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s Indiramma Housing scheme in Hyderabad can now apply for bank loans following a major development in the state’s affordable housing programme. Two proposed housing towers in Malakpet and Quthbullapur have received approval from the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), marking the first such clearance for a government housing project in the state.

According to Telangana Housing Board officials, the RERA registration will enable banks to sanction housing loans to eligible beneficiaries, making it easier for them to arrange finances for purchasing flats. However, construction of both towers is yet to begin. The Housing Board has also submitted applications seeking RERA approval for proposed towers in other localities.

The Indiramma housing towers are part of the state government’s ambitious plan to construct one lakh flats in Assembly constituencies located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Applications for the scheme opened on July 21, while the beneficiary selection process through lucky draws commenced in August.

The importance of this initiative can be understood from Hyderabad’s earlier housing challenges. Several beneficiaries of previous housing schemes, including the JNNURM housing programme, faced delays in receiving completed houses, highlighting the need for transparent implementation and timely delivery.

The latest RERA approvals are therefore significant as they improve financial accessibility and provide regulatory transparency. However, timely construction and delivery will be crucial to ensuring that the housing dream becomes a reality for deserving families.

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