Hyderabad: MIM leader Marthuji Pailwan was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants near Himayat Sagar Eco Park, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to preliminary information, the unidentified attackers allegedly assaulted Marthuji Pailwan with knives near Himayat Sagar Eco Park. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment.

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Despite efforts by doctors to save him, Marthuji Pailwan died while receiving treatment.

The incident has triggered concern, while further details regarding the motive behind the attack and the identity of the assailants are awaited.