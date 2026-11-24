Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has taken steps to protect the 4.12-acre Miralam Lake in Annojiguda village of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal–Malkajgiri district by removing unauthorised plot boundaries and walls and installing fencing around the waterbody.

The action was taken on Monday, within a week of local residents lodging a complaint during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme. Residents had alleged that encroachers were laying out plots within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area and constructing walls along one side of the waterbody.

Despite repeated complaints to various departments and earlier attempts by municipal authorities to prevent encroachments, the illegal activities had allegedly continued.

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Following the complaint, HYDRAA officials inspected the site and verified the lake boundaries using Survey of India records, satellite imagery and village revenue records. They subsequently removed the unauthorised plot demarcations and walls and installed fencing to safeguard the entire 4.12-acre lake.

Residents welcome HYDRAA action

Local residents expressed happiness over the swift response, saying their repeated efforts to protect the lake had finally yielded results. They recalled that previous municipal interventions had failed to stop encroachments.

The issue is particularly significant in Hyderabad, where waterbodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowlah Lake near Nehru Zoological Park have faced pressure from encroachments, pollution and urban development. Such incidents highlight the need for strict protection of lake boundaries to prevent the loss of natural water resources. Protecting Miralam Lake is therefore important not only for Annojiguda residents but also for preserving groundwater recharge, preventing flooding and maintaining the area’s ecological balance as urbanisation expands across Ghatkesar and surrounding areas.