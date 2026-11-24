Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday firmly opposed Andhra Pradesh’s demand for water from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir for the Krishna delta, stating that it would not release even a single drop of water for the purpose due to limited storage and the state’s drinking water requirements.

The three-member committee meeting convened by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) ended without a decision as officials from the two states failed to reach a consensus on water sharing.

The meeting was attended by KRMB Member Secretary Satish Kumar Kamboj, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Ramesh Babu and Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Narasimha Murthy.

Telangana informed the committee that only 45 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water was available in Nagarjunasagar above the Minimum Drawdown Level (MDDL) of 510 feet. Of this, nearly 5 TMC ft could be lost due to evaporation. The state maintained that the available water must be conserved and utilised carefully until July.

Telangana sought 21 TMC ft to meet its drinking water requirements until February 2027, including 15 TMC ft for Hyderabad until July. It said the remaining water could be considered for essential requirements through the right and left canals.

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Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, sought 19 TMC ft, including nine TMC ft for drinking water and 10 TMC ft for the Krishna delta. AP officials claimed that an understanding had earlier been reached regarding releases through Nagarjunasagar’s right and left canals.

Rejecting the demand, Telangana officials argued that Andhra Pradesh had alternative sources, including Pulichintala, Polavaram diversion and water drawn through Pattiseema. They questioned the need to depend on Nagarjunasagar for delta requirements.

Telangana also rejected AP’s proposal to lower the reservoir level from 510 feet to 490 feet to facilitate water releases.

Separately, Telangana raised objections to Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu Water Grid project, alleging that works were being undertaken without obtaining the necessary approvals or informing the state.

Telangana officials said they would write to the KRMB seeking an early full-board meeting to discuss water requirements and allocations comprehensively.