Cybercriminals use fake websites, discount advertisements and phishing links to steal money and banking details, says Shikha Goel

Hyderabad : The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has cautioned online shoppers against fraud during Black Friday sales, warning that cybercriminals are using fake websites, misleading advertisements and phishing links to steal money and personal banking information.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said fraudsters were luring customers with unbelievable discounts on popular products through suspicious links circulated on WhatsApp, SMS and social media platforms. Fake payment links and QR codes were also being used to facilitate unauthorised transactions.

The Bureau advised citizens to shop only through reputed websites and official applications, verify website URLs and avoid suspicious offers. It also warned people against sharing OTPs, UPI PINs, CVVs and other banking credentials or scanning unknown QR codes.

Goel urged shoppers to remain vigilant and not fall for urgent payment requests or unrealistic discounts.

Victims of cyber financial fraud should immediately call the 1930 helpline or report incidents at www.cybercrime.gov.in to enable timely action.

The advisory follows earlier warnings by TGCSB about rising online shopping scams and credit and debit card frauds. The Bureau reported an increase in complaints involving fake advertisements and unauthorised card transactions over the past month.