KTR Should Contest from Warangal West If He Has Courage: Naini Rajender Reddy

Congress MLA challenges BRS working president to an open debate on development, alleges previous government left several projects incomplete

Hanumakonda, Nov. 23 (Munsif News Bureau): Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Monday challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to contest from Warangal West if he had confidence in the development carried out during the BRS regime.

Addressing a media conference at the District Congress Committee office in Hanumakonda along with Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya and Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju, Naini accused the previous BRS government of pushing Telangana into a massive debt burden and misleading people with incomplete development projects.

Naini alleged that the decade-long BRS rule was marked by foundation stones and ceremonial inaugurations rather than completed projects. He cited Kaloji Kalakshetram, the proposed Ring Road and Warangal Airport as examples.

He said around ₹20 crore had been spent on pillar and slab works at Kaloji Kalakshetram before construction was halted. An additional ₹10 crore was allocated for strengthening the structure, but alleged irregularities in fund utilisation had led to a vigilance inquiry. The Congress government subsequently mobilised around ₹80 crore to advance the project, he said.

On Warangal Airport, Naini said only 696 acres and 14 guntas were available during the previous government’s tenure, while the Congress government acquired another 253 acres at a cost of over ₹205 crore.

He also said drinking water infrastructure modernisation was being undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹550 crore, with four-inch pipelines being replaced by eight-inch ones.

Challenging BRS leaders, Naini offered an open debate at Hanumakonda Crossroads on development expenditure, government orders and completed projects during the two administrations. He also questioned the previous government’s handling of the Ring Road project, alleging that its government order was cancelled after publicity and foundation-laying ceremonies.

Warangal MP Dr. Kadiyam Kavya accused the previous government of failing to provide double-bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries and neglecting educational institutions. She alleged that Telangana had been burdened with approximately ₹8 lakh crore in debt during the BRS regime.

On Warangal’s development, she said the Congress government had made progress on the airport project and completed the tendering process. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was also positive about establishing an IT Tower in Hanumakonda and had directed the District Collector to identify a suitable location, she added.

The Congress leaders said the present government was working to complete projects left unfinished by the previous administration.

KUDA Chairperson Gundu Sudharani, District Library Corporation Chairman Aziz Khan and other Congress leaders attended the meeting.