Hyderabad: A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders from Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, led by former minister and MLA G. Jagadish Reddy, met the Chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) at Jalasoudha on Monday.

During the meeting, the BRS delegation submitted a complaint regarding an alleged illegal project being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government at Nagarjuna Sagar.

The leaders raised objections to the construction and urged the KRMB Chairman to examine the matter and take appropriate action. They expressed concern over its potential implications for Telangana’s share of Krishna river water.

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The delegation sought the intervention of the river management authority to ensure that the provisions governing the sharing and utilisation of Krishna river waters are followed.

The meeting comes amid growing political tensions over water-sharing issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with the BRS seeking to highlight what it describes as violations of Telangana’s water rights.

The BRS leaders urged the KRMB to look into their complaint and take necessary steps to safeguard the interests of Telangana.