Sabarimala: In a major initiative to make the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage safer and more convenient, the Kerala government has launched a multilingual digital platform named ‘Sharan’ to provide essential information to Ayyappa devotees visiting the hill shrine from different states.

Developed under the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), the platform was officially launched by Minister K.M. Shaji. Available in six languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, English, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, it can be accessed by scanning a QR code without downloading a separate application.

The platform provides location-based information on resting centres, drinking water, toilets, parking, mobile charging facilities and accommodation for persons with disabilities. It also helps pilgrims locate hospitals, police stations, fire stations, ATMs and petrol stations through Google Maps. Details of daily rituals, free meals, special buses and medical camps are regularly updated. Devotees can also rate facilities and register complaints.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that permission for carrying the traditional Irumudi in aircraft cabins has been extended for the third consecutive year.

The Travancore Devaswom Board clarified that spot booking will continue at Nilakkal, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar Sathram and Chengannur, with no plans to reopen it at Pamba.

The initiative assumes significance following past incidents of severe overcrowding and long queues at Sabarimala, particularly during the 2023 pilgrimage season, highlighting the need for better crowd management, timely information and improved facilities.

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